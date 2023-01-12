Winter chill for the weekend

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The strongest cold front of this young year will barrel through the area on Friday morning bringing with it a good chance for some rain. Once the front passes to our south it will open the door for a big chill this weekend so get your jackets, gloves and hats ready as wind chills will be in the low to mid 30s at times.

There is an ABC7 First Alert Weather Day for Saturday through Sunday morning due to the cold and windy weather we will experience this weekend. That means expect disruptive weather on Saturday due to the strong winds and cold weather.

Thursday looks to be nice with mostly sunny skies with warm breezes from the southeast to south throughout the day. Temperatures will be warming into the mid to upper 70s by early afternoon.

Thursday night clouds will be on the increase as the front approaches. Rain chances go up to 50% early Friday morning out ahead of the front. A line of showers with a few imbedded thunderstorms will begin to move through Manatee after 4 a.m. and will be moving to the SE at 15-20 mph. The rain should last about an hour in your neighborhood and then begin to clear once the front moves through. The front will clear Sarasota and Desoto Counties by 10 a.m. and then the winds pick up out of the NW and usher in the cold.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s around noon on Friday and then go down through the afternoon. Friday evening will be chilly with temperatures falling into the mid 50s by 7 p.m. and with a strong wind out of the NW at 15-20 mph it will make it feel even colder.

Saturday morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s with a wind out of the north at 10-20 mph. We will see mostly sunny skies with temperatures warming only into the upper 50s. There will be small craft advisories and rip currents possible due to the strong winds and high surf.

Saturday evening look for a winds to let up but it will be even colder with temperatures in the mid 40s by 8 p.m. Sunday morning will be the coldest with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s inland and upper 40s near the beach. Wind chills will be in the upper 30s to near 40 for most everyone.

Sunday we will see mostly sunny skies and a milder afternoon with highs in the mid 60s along with lighter winds.

