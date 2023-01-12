Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

VIDEO: Officers wrangle jumping goat loose in neighborhood

Officers responded to reports of the animal loose in a Taylorsville community. (SOURCE: TMX/Taylorsville PD)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:37 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (Gray News/TMX) – Police in Utah worked with animal control officers over the weekend to help wrangle a loose goat.

The Taylorsville Police Department said the goat was roaming a neighborhood in Taylorsville on Jan. 8. Officer Griffith arrived alongside animal control officers around 11 a.m. and joined the pursuit of the goat.

Eventually, the animal was cornered by authorities in the backyard of a home.

Body-camera footage captured Griffith slipping a lead around the goat’s neck as it was attempting to jump and get away.

Fortunately, the goat was captured without any injuries, and no other injuries were reported.

Photos were taken of the officers posing with the goat after the ordeal.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

According to the CEO and President of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, Rick...
New features coming to SRQ
The investigation into a deadly plane crash off the Venice coast continues.
NTSB issues preliminary report in fatal Venice plane crash
A 21-foot orca whale beached itself this morning in Palm Coast.
Orca beaches itself in North Florida
Traffic pattern shift at US 41 and Gulfstream
Both lanes open at US 41/Gulfstream Roundabout
Have you seen Justin?
MCSO issues alert for missing endangered adult

Latest News

Ryan Bentley, 43, is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder, according to Las...
Police: Man arrested after body found dismembered, stuffed in barrel
FILE - President Joe Biden walks from Marine One towards the Oval Office on the South Lawn of...
Source: Biden team finds more docs with classified markings
Police in Utah wrangled a goat loose in a neighborhood.
Officers wrangle jumping goat loose in neighborhood
President Joe Biden leaves Holy Cross Catholic Church in Christiansted, U.S. Virgin Islands,...
GOP opens long-promised investigation into Biden family