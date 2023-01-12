Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Venice announces overnight utility work

Utility work
Utility work(City of Venice)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice has announced overnight utility work that will affect traffic.

Cougar Contracting will be performing scheduled work overnight tonight on a major wastewater force main crossing Interstate 75 in Venice. As a precaution, both the City of Venice wastewater collection system and reclaimed water system will be off, beginning at approximately 11 p.m. today, Thursday, Jan. 12, and continuing to approximately 1 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13. We appreciate customers’ cooperation by minimizing water use during these overnight hours, including irrigation by reclaimed water.

The construction work will be occurring in the area of southbound I-75 along the western right-of-way, ½ mile south of the Laurel Road Exit 195, and on the Waterford Golf Course near 1575-1584 Jasper Court.

Please be cautious of construction vehicles and workers in the area.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Have you seen Justin?
Manatee County School Board confirms that missing man is teacher
A 21-foot orca whale beached itself this morning in Palm Coast.
Orca beaches itself in North Florida
Serious crash on University Drive
All lanes re-opened on University Parkway near Conservatory Drive
According to the CEO and President of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, Rick...
New features coming to SRQ
The investigation into a deadly plane crash off the Venice coast continues.
NTSB issues preliminary report in fatal Venice plane crash

Latest News

Over the next two years SRQ is looking to expand its airport, which includes $150 million in...
Nearly four million passengers used SRQ in 2022, data show
A group of manatees are pictured in a canal where discharge from a nearby Florida Power & Light...
Florida manatee deaths drop but starvation still a concern
Rain Friday morning early
Today will be the warmest day of the next five
Parents of hit-and-run victim say pain is still raw
Parents of hit-and-run victim say pain is still raw