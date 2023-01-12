Venice announces overnight utility work

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice has announced overnight utility work that will affect traffic.

Cougar Contracting will be performing scheduled work overnight tonight on a major wastewater force main crossing Interstate 75 in Venice. As a precaution, both the City of Venice wastewater collection system and reclaimed water system will be off, beginning at approximately 11 p.m. today, Thursday, Jan. 12, and continuing to approximately 1 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13. We appreciate customers’ cooperation by minimizing water use during these overnight hours, including irrigation by reclaimed water.

The construction work will be occurring in the area of southbound I-75 along the western right-of-way, ½ mile south of the Laurel Road Exit 195, and on the Waterford Golf Course near 1575-1584 Jasper Court.

Please be cautious of construction vehicles and workers in the area.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.