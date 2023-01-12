Today will be the warmest day of the next five

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - When you live on a peninsula, the wind direction can often determine the weather. Today the wind is out of the southeast turning to the southwest, but always with a component out of the south.

That will warm us. It will also moisten the atmosphere, which in turn will keep the night temperatures warmer as well.

Skies will be sunny, with less than 10% of the sky containing clouds at any time. In short, it will be a beautiful January day on the Suncoast. We will transition tomorrow to winter weather more typical of Tallahassee, or even Atlanta, for the next four or five days.

The transition begins with clouds building overnight and showers and possibly thunderstorms moving into the area before dawn tomorrow morning. The showers will move past by early afternoon, and winds will whip around to the north. Models have come into good agreement in this regard. Cold air will then pour southward into our area.

Saturday will feature strong and gusty winds and a high temperature in the upper 50s near the coast and mid to lower 50s inland. Saturday night the temperatures will drop to the mid-40s near the coast to low 40s or upper 30s inland. We will not be back into the 70s until Monday.

