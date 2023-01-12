Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Sarasota Sheriff, FHP respond to crash on University Drive

Serious crash on University Drive
Serious crash on University Drive(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Florida Highway Patrol with a traffic crash involving two vehicles on University Parkway just east of Conservatory Drive, Sarasota.

One driver has been severely injured.

Two eastbound lanes of University Parkway will be shut down for the duration of the investigation. Motorists are being asked to take alternate routes to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the CEO and President of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, Rick...
New features coming to SRQ
The investigation into a deadly plane crash off the Venice coast continues.
NTSB issues preliminary report in fatal Venice plane crash
A 21-foot orca whale beached itself this morning in Palm Coast.
Orca beaches itself in North Florida
Traffic pattern shift at US 41 and Gulfstream
Both lanes open at US 41/Gulfstream Roundabout
Have you seen Justin?
MCSO issues alert for missing endangered adult

Latest News

Traffic pattern shift at US 41 and Gulfstream
Longboat Key commissioner expresses frustration with US 41 traffic
WWSB Generic Stock 5
First Alert Traffic: Crash snarls traffic at US 41 and Boyce
Traffic pattern shift at US 41 and Gulfstream
Both lanes open at US 41/Gulfstream Roundabout
Crews will work to fix road damage from Hurricane Ian.
Crews in North Port set to fix road damage from Hurricane Ian