Sarasota Sheriff, FHP respond to crash on University Drive

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Florida Highway Patrol with a traffic crash involving two vehicles on University Parkway just east of Conservatory Drive, Sarasota.

One driver has been severely injured.

Two eastbound lanes of University Parkway will be shut down for the duration of the investigation. Motorists are being asked to take alternate routes to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.