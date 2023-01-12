Port Charlotte woman featured on Good Morning America after graduating with Master’s

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte woman is showing that it’s never too late to go after your goals.

Joan Donovan fulfilled a lifelong dream in December 2022 when she graduated from Southern New Hampshire University with a master’s degree in creative writing. The 89-year-old woman had just graduated 5 years prior with her Bachelor’s from U Mass.

Donovan’s educational journey was atypical from the beginning. She said she started first grade at four and a half years old and was a high school graduate by 16.

Then she got married and started a family, and her formal education fell by the wayside.

But after her six children grew up and moved away, Donovan rekindled her dream of being a college student. “I said, ‘why not?’ I’ll try it.” She first attended Quincy College before moving to U Mass

“Then I said, ‘why not keep going?’” according to Donovan. She knew she wanted to study creative writing, but her school lacked the flexibility she needed. The scheduled evening classes just didn’t work for her.

So she turned to Google and discovered SNHU, the college her granddaughter attended, offered an online master’s in creative writing program.

Donovan says she hopes to inspire others to go after your dreams.

