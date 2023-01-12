Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Nearly four million passengers used SRQ in 2022, data show

Over the next two years SRQ is looking to expand its airport, which includes $150 million in...
Over the next two years SRQ is looking to expand its airport, which includes $150 million in projects.(SRQ)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The records just keep falling at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

Newly released data show more than 3.8 million passengers went though the gates in 2022. That’s 21% more passengers than 2021.

December was also a record-shattering month, even with a busy storm season. “Despite having 204 flight cancellations in December, partially due to Winter Storm Elliott, more passengers traveled through SRQ last month than any December in the history of the airport,” said Rick Piccolo, the airport’s president and CEO.

Last month 377,775 passengers traveled through SRQ, compared to 347,268 passengers in December 2021.

Over the past five years, the airport has seen passenger traffic triple. The Airport Authority continues to expand the airport with additional aircraft gates, concessions, parking, and other amenities.

Recently, the announced it has purchased a lightning detection system to warn the airport of lightning threats in the area, allowing airlines to bring their ramp workers indoors in dangerous conditions. OIt also plans to create anew observation area for people to watch aircraft take off, land and taxi.

Piccolo said SRQ expects to continue to grow in 2023 with record-breaking passenger numbers each month for the foreseeable future.

Upcoming New Service

  • Feb 17. Raleigh-Durham (RDU) - Avelo Airlines
  • Mar 11. Buffalo (BUF) - Southwest
  • Mar 11. Minneapolis (MSP) - Southwest
  • Mar 11. Providence (PVD) - Southwest

Upcoming Return Service

  • Mar 11: Cincinnati (CVG) - Southwest
  • Mar 11: Milwaukee (MKE) – Southwest
  • Mar 11: Washington, D.C. (DCA) - Southwest

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 21-foot orca whale beached itself this morning in Palm Coast.
Orca beaches itself in North Florida
Have you seen Justin?
Manatee County School Board confirms that missing man is teacher
Serious crash on University Drive
All lanes re-opened on University Parkway near Conservatory Drive
According to the CEO and President of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, Rick...
New features coming to SRQ
The investigation into a deadly plane crash off the Venice coast continues.
NTSB issues preliminary report in fatal Venice plane crash

Latest News

A group of manatees are pictured in a canal where discharge from a nearby Florida Power & Light...
Florida manatee deaths drop but starvation still a concern
Rain Friday morning early
Today will be the warmest day of the next five
Parents of hit-and-run victim say pain is still raw
Parents of hit-and-run victim say pain is still raw
Serious crash on University Drive
All lanes re-opened on University Parkway near Conservatory Drive