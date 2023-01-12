Nearly four million passengers used SRQ in 2022, data show

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The records just keep falling at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

Newly released data show more than 3.8 million passengers went though the gates in 2022. That’s 21% more passengers than 2021.

December was also a record-shattering month, even with a busy storm season. “Despite having 204 flight cancellations in December, partially due to Winter Storm Elliott, more passengers traveled through SRQ last month than any December in the history of the airport,” said Rick Piccolo, the airport’s president and CEO.

Last month 377,775 passengers traveled through SRQ, compared to 347,268 passengers in December 2021.

Over the past five years, the airport has seen passenger traffic triple. The Airport Authority continues to expand the airport with additional aircraft gates, concessions, parking, and other amenities.

Recently, the announced it has purchased a lightning detection system to warn the airport of lightning threats in the area, allowing airlines to bring their ramp workers indoors in dangerous conditions. OIt also plans to create anew observation area for people to watch aircraft take off, land and taxi.

Piccolo said SRQ expects to continue to grow in 2023 with record-breaking passenger numbers each month for the foreseeable future.

Upcoming New Service

Feb 17. Raleigh-Durham (RDU) - Avelo Airlines

Mar 11. Buffalo (BUF) - Southwest

Mar 11. Minneapolis (MSP) - Southwest

Mar 11. Providence (PVD) - Southwest

Upcoming Return Service

Mar 11: Cincinnati (CVG) - Southwest

Mar 11: Milwaukee (MKE) – Southwest

Mar 11: Washington, D.C. (DCA) - Southwest

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.