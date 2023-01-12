Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
NASA, NOAA 2022 monitored climate change, greenhouse gases in 2022

2022 effectively tied for Earth's fifth warmest year since 1880, and the last nine consecutive...
2022 effectively tied for Earth's fifth warmest year since 1880, and the last nine consecutive years have been the warmest nine on record. Credit: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center/Kathleen Gaeta(PRNewswire)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -For decades, NASA and NOAA have been keeping careful watch on Earth’s changing climate. Each year they release an update to the hottest years on record, yesterday they added 2022 to the books.

In 2022 the group spotted greenhouse gas emissions from the International Space Station, tracked powerful hurricanes and wildfires, and monitored impacts from a highly unusual third consecutive La Niña. Crews also monitored red tide here conditions and are evaluating from Earth and space all the factors that can predict environmental and climate change.

Click here for more information on the study.

Human-driven greenhouse gas emissions have rebounded following a short-lived dip in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, NASA scientists, as well as international scientists, determined carbon dioxide emissions were the highest on record in 2022. NASA also identified some super-emitters of methane – another powerful greenhouse gas – using the Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation instrument that launched to the International Space Station last year.

The Arctic region continues to experience the strongest warming trends – close to four times the global average – according to GISS research presented at the 2022 annual meeting of the American Geophysical Union, as well as a separate study.

Earth’s average surface temperature in 2022 tied with 2015 as the fifth warmest on record, according to an analysis by NASA

