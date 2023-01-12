Manatee County emphasizes infrastructure, affordable housing in State of the County address

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A number of topics were addressed today at Manatee County’s State of the County address. County Administrator Scott Hope spoke about things like newly designed baseball parks, the county’s financial surplus, and property taxes.

But, the two topics of most interest were infrastructure and affordable housing.

County administrator Scott Hopes addressed what they’re calling, “The Big 6″ road projects which entail widening and upgrading 59th Street West, 75th Street West, 63rd Avenue East, Lena Road, Lorraine Road, and Upper Manatee River Road.

Hopes said it’s not a matter of “if” they’re going to do these projects, it’s a matter of “when”. He said county commissioners have already approved it. Also, the county is receiving a bond to use for the project which requires proof of progress in order to stay in compliance.

The other topic of note was affordable housing.

Concerned citizens posed the question about affordable housing in Manatee County in the question and answer portion of the address.

Many are concerned that workers such as nurses, firefighters, and police officers are getting priced out of living where they work. Scott Hopes explained Manatee County Memorial in Bradenton is having to offer a $10,000 signing bonus to nurses to entice them to work there as a result of high rent costs in the area.

According to Commissioner Jason Bearde, the price hikes have to do with the huge influx of people moving to the area.

“The reason why we have unaffordability is because of supply and demand. I mean, that’s what it is. The more supply we have the more the cost of the homes tend to be,” said Bearden.

Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes said there are ways in which the county can bring down those high rent costs.

“We can make—we have made property available for multi-family units that ensure, according to the federal calculations, those rental rates will be affordable,” said Hopes.

Manatee County announced an affordable housing project last month which will have 572 units of multi-family housing located at 4505 12th Street Court E. in Bradenton.

While many are pleased with this announcement they believe there’s still more work to be done.

