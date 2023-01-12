Advertise With Us
Local legislators to file Siesta Key incorporation bill

(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Siesta Key residents wanting to incorporate the beach town won support of state legislators Thursday during a public hearing in Sarasota.

The group “Save Siesta Key” is leading the push to incorporate, saying Sarasota County hasn’t been looking out for their best interests so they want their own government.

Supporters packed a hearing convened by the local legislative delegation to hear comment on various issues that resident would like lawmakers to address.

The 3-1 vote by State Reps. James Buchanan, R-Bradenton, Fiona McFarland, R-Sarasota, Michael Grant, R-Sarasota and State Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, assures that a bill to allow the incorporation of Siesta Key will be introduced at this spring’s session of the Florida Legislature. If the bill is passed by both the House and Senate, and is signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, a formal referendum would be held on Siesta Key, where it would also have to pass.

That would seem likely; Save Siesta Key recently announced the results of a straw poll that showed 87% of people responding support incorporating the island.

The lone dissenting vote was cast by Buchanan.

