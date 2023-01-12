Hillsborough Sheriff: Doctor accused of exposing himself to juvenile

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a doctor for allegedly exposing himself to a juvenile.

On Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, a 15-year-old girl reported that an older man drove up to her requesting directions in Tampa. The victim stated that she provided directions multiple times, but the suspect continuously asked her to repeat herself. After taking a closer look at the suspect, she noticed he was exposed, and touching himself inappropriately. The victim immediately left the area.

Through investigative means, deputies determined Keivan Tavakoli, 52, was the suspect. Deputies arrested Tavakoli at the University of South Florida campus on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 .

Surveillance video showed Tavakoli on the USF campus several times.

At the time of Tavakoli’s arrest, he was employed by Access Health Care in Spring Hill, Florida as a doctor.

At this time, Tavakoli faces charges of lewd or lascivious exhibition. If anyone else believes they have been victimized by Tavakoli, please contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (813)247-8200.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.