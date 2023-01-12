All lanes re-opened on University Parkway near Conservatory Drive

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All lanes have re-opened on University Parkway near Conservatory Drive in Sarasota after being shut down for several hours following a serious crash in the area.

Deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office assisted Florida Highway Patrol troopers after two vehicles collided on the roadway around 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

One driver has been severely injured.

When more details are available we will provide that information.

