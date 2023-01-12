Advertise With Us
All lanes re-opened on University Parkway near Conservatory Drive

Serious crash on University Drive
Serious crash on University Drive(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All lanes have re-opened on University Parkway near Conservatory Drive in Sarasota after being shut down for several hours following a serious crash in the area.

Deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office assisted Florida Highway Patrol troopers after two vehicles collided on the roadway around 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

One driver has been severely injured.

When more details are available we will provide that information.

