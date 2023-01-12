1 hospitalized in Nokomis shooting

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - One person is in critical condition following a shooting in Nokomis.

The shooting happened Thursday afternoon on Coquina Court. Sarasota County Deputies arrived on scene and transported one person with critical injuries. That person is expected to be okay.

The suspect is in custody. A second crime scene is being investigated on Riverview Drive.

ABC7 will update this story with more information as it is received.

