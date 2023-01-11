Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Two days of warmer weather starts today

By John Scalzi
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The much-anticipated strong cold front is advancing toward the Suncoast. As a result, the high-pressure area that has been expanding across the Suncoast, bringing full sunshine and deep blue skies, is on the move.

Drifting toward the Atlantic waters, it will cause the winds to turn more increasingly easterly and eventually even southwesterly by Thursday. This will increase moisture in the area and raise the high temperatures a bit each day. Expect a high of 74 today and 76 tomorrow. After that, the skies will cloud up, rain will move in and cold will advance toward the Suncoast.

Higher resolution models are now able to be used to forecast the arrival of the rain and frontal winds. Clouds will thicken and get lower shortly after midnight Friday. Rain will move in on Friday morning and quickly wind down by around noon.

Winds will begin to pick up on Friday morning or afternoon with gusts to near 30 mph by late in the day. A wind shift to the north will take place in the early afternoon on Friday and cold air will begin to move in. High temperatures will be reached early, about 1-2 p.m., and then start to fall along with a rapid drop in humidity. Wind chills will start to be felt just as we move into the first hours of Saturday with “feels like” temperatures in the low 40s.

Saturday will just be cold by Florida standards. The high will struggle to hit 60, with most of the day in the 40s and 50s. After the sun sets, the temperatures will fall quickly and wind chills will put a bite in the air.

