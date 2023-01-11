Strong cold front Friday brings big chill

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A strong cold front is still on track to sweep through the area on Friday morning ushering in the coldest air of the year for Florida. This blast of cold air will bring temperatures down into the low 40s and highs only in the upper 50s on Saturday. This temperature drop is enough to issue an ABC7 First Alert Weather Day for Saturday. This means expect some disruptive weather on Saturday due to the cold and wind.

Wednesday we will see a chilly start with lows in the mid to upper 40s away from the beaches and in the low 50s right along the coast. There will be abundant sunshine throughout the day and temperatures will warm into the low 70s by early afternoon. Winds will be out of the NE to start the day and switch around more to the ENE by the afternoon.

Thursday will be warmer with lows in the low to mid 50s which is normal for this time of year. Winds will turn to the south and southwest at 10 mph which will warm things up into the mid to upper 70s by the early afternoon. Humidity will be on the rise with the southerly winds as well. Skies will be generally mostly sunny through the morning with some increase in cloudiness later in the day.

Turning windy and colder Friday afternoon (WWSB)

Thursday night we will see an increase in cloudiness with a good chance for a few showers mainly after midnight with lows in the low 60s. Friday looks to be cloudy and wet in the morning with a line of showers and a few isolated thunderstorms as the front moves through during the late morning hours.

Friday night the cold air moves in on a strong NW wind at 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Temperatures at 8 p.m. Friday evening will be in the upper 50s. So you will need to layer up if heading out on Friday night.

Saturday morning it will be “Florida” cold with temperatures in the upper 40s with a wind blowing at 15-20 mph out of the north making it feel more like 40 degrees. Don’t look for temperatures to warm much under mostly sunny skies on Saturday. The high will only be in the mid to upper 50s by the early afternoon.

Saturday night will be cold with temperatures falling into the low 50s at 8 p.m. and it will feel more like the mid 40s due to the winds out of the NNE at 10 mph.

Sunday will start off in the low 40s under mostly sunny skies. It won’t be as windy on Sunday with winds out of the NE at 5-10 mph.

Expect to see warmer weather as we start the work week.

