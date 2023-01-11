Southeastern Guide Dogs announces online university in working-dog industry

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Southeastern Guide Dogs has announced its Online University for the working-dog industry.

The program provides instant access to life-changing services for people with visual impairments and veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and other disabilities nationwide as soon as they are accepted into the organization’s guide or service dog program.

Those students can now begin learning prerequisite material at their own pace from a combination of multi-media lectures—including text, audio, video, and animation—interactive live instruction, and an extensive library of on-demand resources while receiving support from classmates and instructors.

The dramatic improvement to the training program is something Southeastern Guide Dogs Director of the Service Dog Program Emily Dombrowki says will have a significant impact on the student experience.

“Many of our supports are already aware of how much time goes into training and preparing a dog for a career as a working service or guide dog,” said Dombrowski. “What not many people realize is that after our dogs are fully trained, our students arrive on campus for intense, hands-on instruction, learing how to communicate and live with their dogs both on-campus and out in the nearby communities.”

By studying prerequisite material early on, students will arrive on campus for two-to-three weeks of hands-on training with a strong foundation of knowledge, allowing them to feel more confident and comfortable when meeting and handling their dogs.

The intense training program has produced more than 3,000 successful guide and service dog teams across the country since the organization opened its doors in 1982.

The organization expects more than one hundred approved applicants to enroll in Online University in the first year.

