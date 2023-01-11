Some flights still backed up at SRQ after FAA ground stoppage

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Airlines are still reporting some delays at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport after the ground stoppage Wednesday morning.

The stop affected airports across the nation after a government-based computer software used by the FAA failed. Thousands of flights were canceled or delayed Wednesday even after the stop was lifted. Crews are scrambling to catch up after the initial delays.

It’s always important to check your flight status before you head to the airport. There appear to be no outgoing cancellations at SQ as of 5 p.m., but there are multiple delays

Check your status here.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.