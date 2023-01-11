Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Some flights still backed up at SRQ after FAA ground stoppage

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Airlines are still reporting some delays at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport after the ground stoppage Wednesday morning.

The stop affected airports across the nation after a government-based computer software used by the FAA failed. Thousands of flights were canceled or delayed Wednesday even after the stop was lifted. Crews are scrambling to catch up after the initial delays.

It’s always important to check your flight status before you head to the airport. There appear to be no outgoing cancellations at SQ as of 5 p.m., but there are multiple delays

Check your status here.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the CEO and President of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, Rick...
New features coming to SRQ
The investigation into a deadly plane crash off the Venice coast continues.
NTSB issues preliminary report in fatal Venice plane crash
Traffic pattern shift at US 41 and Gulfstream
Both lanes open at US 41/Gulfstream Roundabout
Have you seen Justin?
MCSO issues alert for missing endangered adult
Kaila Wieland and John Porter
Pair arrested for drug trafficking in North Port

Latest News

FILE - In this aerial photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, damage from Hurricane...
Hurricane Ian death tolls up to 145
FWC arrest Collier County man after birds mowed down by golf cart
Collier County man arrested for allegedly targeting, killing endangered birds
Southeastern Guide Dogs announces online university in working-dog industry
Migrants, many from Haiti, wade across the Rio Grande river from Del Rio, Texas, to return to...
Haitians seizing on legal path to US rush to secure passport