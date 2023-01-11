Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Orca beaches itself in North Florida

Orca beaches itself in Flagler County
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM COAST, Fla. (WWSB) - A 21-foot killer whale has died after beaching itself in Flagler County, officials said.

The whale was found on the beach Wednesday morning south of Jungle Hut Park in Palm Coast. It died after onlookers made the discovery.

Marine biologists with SeaWorld and officials with MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife are also assisting with its necropsy and removal.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the CEO and President of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, Rick...
New features coming to SRQ
The investigation into a deadly plane crash off the Venice coast continues.
NTSB issues preliminary report in fatal Venice plane crash
Traffic pattern shift at US 41 and Gulfstream
Both lanes open at US 41/Gulfstream Roundabout
Have you seen Justin?
MCSO issues alert for missing endangered adult
Kaila Wieland and John Porter
Pair arrested for drug trafficking in North Port

Latest News

Orca beaches itself in Flagler County
Orca beaches itself in Flagler County
A car was hijacked at the Orlando International Airport curbside area.
Driver carjacked curbside at Orlando International Airport
Hurricane Ian recovery continues
ABC7 News at 6pm - January 10, 2023 - clipped version Hurricane relief continues
Discovering the Suncoast and the Exceptional Musicians of the Suncoast