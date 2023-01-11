Orca beaches itself in North Florida

PALM COAST, Fla. (WWSB) - A 21-foot killer whale has died after beaching itself in Flagler County, officials said.

The whale was found on the beach Wednesday morning south of Jungle Hut Park in Palm Coast. It died after onlookers made the discovery.

Marine biologists with SeaWorld and officials with MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife are also assisting with its necropsy and removal.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.