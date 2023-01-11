Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
No-swim advisory lifted for Palma Sola South

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A no-swim advisory issued Jan. 6 for Palma Sola South has been lifted, the Manatee County Department of Health said Wednesday.

The advisory had been issued for the beach, located along State Road 64 near Palma Sola Bay, after water samples showed an elevated level of enterococci bacteria, which can bring human disease, infections or rashes.

As a participant in the Healthy Beaches Program, the health department collects water samples at select beaches each week. The samples are then sent to labs to determine whether or not levels of enteric bacteria (enterococci) – which can bring human disease, infections or rashes – are acceptable based on EPA standards. If levels are read as unacceptable, a no-swim advisory is issued; a no-swim advisory is lifted once the levels read as acceptable.

No other beaches in Manatee County were affected.

Additional information about the Healthy Beaches program can be found by calling 941-714-7593, or by visiting the Florida Department of Health’s website at www.FloridaHealth.gov and selecting Beach Water Quality under the Environmental Health tab of the navigation bar.

