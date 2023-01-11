Driver carjacked curbside at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A driver was carjacked curbside at Florida’s busiest airport, and authorities said Tuesday that they were still searching for the suspect.

The armed suspect approached the driver’s car early Monday at the Frontier Airlines’ curbside section at Orlando International Airport, the Orlando Police Department said in a news release.

The driver got out of the car, and the suspect got in and drove away. There was about a 10-to-20-minute time lapse between when the carjacking took place and when it was reported to authorities, the news release said.

The car was found later in an Orlando suburb about 25 miles from the airport, according to the police.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.