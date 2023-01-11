Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Collier County man arrested for allegedly targeting, killing endangered birds

FWC arrest Collier County man after birds mowed down by golf cart
FWC arrest Collier County man after birds mowed down by golf cart(DORLAND | FWC)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Florida Fish and Wildlife officers have arrested a Collier County man for five misdemeanor charges related to violations against endangered or threatened species.

Officials say the incident occurred on Jan 9, on Marco Island. Officers say Renardo Stewart accelerated and ran a golf cart through a flock of black skimmers resting on the beach. Marco Island Police Department detained Stewart and he admitted to driving the golf cart through the flock of birds.

The black skimmer is protected by the Federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act. It is also protected as State Threatened by Florida’s Endangered and Threatened Species Rule.

Black skimmers rely on Florida’s sandy beaches to nest and to rest in flocks, called colonies. Black skimmers are named for how they skim along the surface of the water to forage for fish, dragging their long lower bill in the water. Resting skimmers often lay their entire bodies on the sand to give their neck muscles a break after foraging, a behavior called loafing. Like sleeping, loafing is a vital part of a bird’s survival. The FWC reminds the public of the importance of giving black skimmers and other coastal wildlife space to safely forage and rest on our beaches.

If you witness someone threatening or harassing wildlife, please contact the Wildlife Alert hotline at 888-404-FWCC (888-404-3922).

