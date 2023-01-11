Colleges and universities help combat the nursing shortage on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With the nursing shortage causing problems for hospitals nationwide, shortages also continue on the Suncoast and it’s the universities and colleges who are stepping up to help out these hospitals.

The State College of Florida has a program in which they work with local facilities to supply them with nurses.

SCF says they receive about $1.1 million from local hospitals. That money is matched by the state government to build the nursing industry in Florida.

With those investments, the State College of Florida has been able to increase its nursing enrollment from 120 to 320 students over the last couple of years—meaning hospitals are getting a return on their investments in the long run.

“A lot of our nursing students do their clinicals at our local hospitals,” SCF Associate Vice President of Communications Jamie Smith explained. “Normally by the time they’re level three nurses they’ve interned or done some of their clinical hours at our local hospitals that end up hiring them. Again another point of pride, if you go to some of our local hospitals I ask them if they’re an FCS graduate and you’ll find at least three out of five are a nursing graduate from the State College of Florida.”

Smith said they’re hoping they can maintain those relationships and funding from the local hospitals as well as the state so they can continue expanding their program and provide more local nurses.

She explained it costs the school a lot of money to keep up with the state-of-the-art education materials for their nursing program.

“Our Lakewood Ranch campus-- that’s our simulation center. It actually emulates a hospital floor. It’s amazing the technology and the simulations that it can do. But these simulators can cost anywhere from $60,000 to well over $100,000. But students are able to draw blood, give medication—it simulates a real-life event,” said Smith.

