ABC News: Ground stoppage caused by engineering failure

SARASOTA, Fla. (ABC News) - An ABC News investigative journalist has confirmed that the FAA computer error that caused a nationwide stoppage, may have been caused by human error.

The ground stop and FAA systems failures this morning appear to have been the result of a mistake that occurred during routine scheduled systems maintenance, according to a senior official briefed on the internal review.

ABC discovered that an engineer “replaced one file with another,” not realizing the mistake was being made.

The systems began showing problems and ultimately failed. An investigation by staff determined the error.

Had the FAA’s new NOTAM system been in place, redundancies would likely have stopped the cascading failures. With the antiquated system in place, there was nothing to stop the outages.”It was an honest mistake that cost the country millions,” the official said.

Congressional hearings are expected as is a possible speed-up of system replacement. Officials are still trying to determine whether there was any connection between the failure in the US system and the subsequent outage in Canada.

