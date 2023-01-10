Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Woman arrested for theft of man’s ashes in suitcase from airport baggage claim, police say

Vatara Lachelle Lee (right) was arrested Dec. 21 for the theft of Cody White's (left) ashes at...
Vatara Lachelle Lee (right) was arrested Dec. 21 for the theft of Cody White's (left) ashes at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, police said.(WBTV, Cody White family, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Authorities believe they have found the person responsible for stealing a suitcase from Charlotte Douglas International Airport that contained the ashes of a 29-year-old man.

Vatara Lachelle Lee was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with felony larceny and felony conspiracy, police said.

The parents of Cody White were devastated after learning their son’s ashes had been stolen at the airport Dec. 17.

His father David White was returning home to South Carolina from Michigan following his son’s sudden death. While he was receiving wheelchair assistance after the plane landed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, he said someone stole his luggage from the carousel.

Following the theft, David White filed a police report and took to the media to spread the word about the stolen ashes, begging for their return.

While police have made an arrest in the case, it is unclear if the ashes were recovered.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-336-7600.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the CEO and President of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, Rick...
New features coming to SRQ
Kaila Wieland and John Porter
Pair arrested for drug trafficking in North Port
Former Sarasota Chief of Police Gordon Jolly has died
Former Sarasota Police Chief Gordon Jolly dead
WWSB Generic Stock 13
Arrest made in hit-and-run that injured Polk County teen
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida

Latest News

FILE - Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg arrives to the...
Trump executive Allen Weisselberg gets 5-month jail sentence
Reboot your budget with these expert planning tips
Reboot your budget with these expert planning tips
Authorities in South Carolina say 76-year-old Betty Amick Road died in a rage shooting.
76-year-old woman dies in road rage shooting, deputies say
Reboot your budget with these expert planning tips
Recently arrived migrants wait in a garage area of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection -...
Florida issues statement on action in migrant crisis