Strong cold front to bring big chill this weekend

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Some big changes are heading our way as a strong cold front will move through the area on Friday. The timing of the front looks to be during the morning on Friday bringing a line of mainly showers. There is a slight chance we could see a couple of thunderstorms with this front. At this time not anticipating any of the storms becoming too strong at this time.

Big chill heading our way (WWSB)

The cold and windy weather will move in behind the front and usher in some winter weather for the weekend. At the time of this writing we are not looking at any freeze problems but wind chill advisories and small craft advisories will be likely. Saturday will be an ABC7 First Alert Weather Day, due to the wind and the colder air moving in throughout the day. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s for highs on Saturday.

The coldest morning will be Sunday with lows expected to drop into the low to mid 40s for most everyone and with a little wind it will feel even colder.

Until then look for partly cloudy skies on Tuesday with slightly cooler temperatures due to a weak cold front that will be pushing through overnight. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph with temperatures warming to around 70 degrees by early afternoon.

Chance for rain as strong cold front moves through on Friday (WWSB)

Wednesday will start off cool with lows in the mid to upper 40s under mostly sunny skies and highs reaching into the low to mid 70s.

Thursday will bring warm weather with a south wind at 10 mph out ahead of the storm system. We will have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies through the day. The high will be several degrees above the average which is 73 degrees.

Thursday night we will see the clouds on the increase and our rain chances increasing through Friday morning up to 50%. Most of the rain should clear our area by early Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.