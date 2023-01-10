Advertise With Us
Sarasota County announces lane closure of Albee Road

Albee Bridge
Albee Bridge(Sarasota County)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Albee Road Bridge will have a lane closure for the next 45 days.

Crews are working on bridge rehabilitation. Traffic signal timing has been adjusted to extend green times for peak time travel.

Off-duty deputies are assisting with traffic control from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The bridge will not open to marine traffic the week of Jan 8 - 15.

