Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Reboot your budget with these expert planning tips

Four steps to a refresh focus on strategizing and consolidating with your funds
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - According to a new Bank of America study, 80% of Americans plan to set financial resolutions for 2023.

No matter your net worth, or your budget level, managing director for Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Aashish Matani said it’s important to know your complete financial picture and where every dollar is going.

Matani shared several strategies for getting and staying on track:

Create a financial plan: Put your goals in writing to increase your chances of achieving them and revisit your plan either every year or any time a significant investment decision is made.

Consolidate your finances: Consider streamlining accounts under one institution to make it easier to track your records and spending.

Consolidate your 401K accounts: If you have multiple accounts from previous employers held at different custodians, merge them under one account.

Consult a financial advisor: They can guide you in creating budgets, investment strategies, and a wide array of financial services.

Investor.gov can help you find the right financial planner for you.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the CEO and President of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, Rick...
New features coming to SRQ
Kaila Wieland and John Porter
Pair arrested for drug trafficking in North Port
Former Sarasota Chief of Police Gordon Jolly has died
Former Sarasota Police Chief Gordon Jolly dead
WWSB Generic Stock 13
Arrest made in hit-and-run that injured Polk County teen
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida

Latest News

Authorities in South Carolina say 76-year-old Betty Amick Road died in a rage shooting.
76-year-old woman dies in road rage shooting, deputies say
Reboot your budget with these expert planning tips
Recently arrived migrants wait in a garage area of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection -...
Florida issues statement on action in migrant crisis
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Mega Millions swells to $1.1B after 3-month losing trend