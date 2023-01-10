Palmetto High Football Coach resigns post

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Palmetto High School Coach Dave Marino has announced his retirement as head football coach.

Marino has retired from his position as coach of the Palmetto High School football team, but he will remain with the school as a teacher. The resignation came down Monday, the school’s Athletic Director Bryan Wilkes confirms.

“Coach Marino has been an inspiration and advocate for our student-athletes over the years. He will leave a legacy that will be hard to duplicate. We wish him the best in his retirement from coaching,” said Wilkes.

It was Marino’s 13th season with the Palmetto Tigers. The Tigers made it through the first round of playoffs, losing to Lehigh Senior.

Marino will continue teaching at the school, who lists him as a Physical Education teacher.

Former ABC7 sports reporter Duhane Lindo called the loss huge for Tiger Football, “Marino was always willing to talk when I covered high school football on the Suncoast. Enjoy retirement, coach. Palmetto will miss you on the sidelines!”

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.