Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Palmetto High Football Coach resigns post

Dave Marino
Dave Marino(Palmetto High School)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Palmetto High School Coach Dave Marino has announced his retirement as head football coach.

Marino has retired from his position as coach of the Palmetto High School football team, but he will remain with the school as a teacher. The resignation came down Monday, the school’s Athletic Director Bryan Wilkes confirms.

“Coach Marino has been an inspiration and advocate for our student-athletes over the years. He will leave a legacy that will be hard to duplicate.  We wish him the best in his retirement from coaching,” said Wilkes.

It was Marino’s 13th season with the Palmetto Tigers. The Tigers made it through the first round of playoffs, losing to Lehigh Senior.

Marino will continue teaching at the school, who lists him as a Physical Education teacher.

Former ABC7 sports reporter Duhane Lindo called the loss huge for Tiger Football, “Marino was always willing to talk when I covered high school football on the Suncoast. Enjoy retirement, coach. Palmetto will miss you on the sidelines!”

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the CEO and President of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, Rick...
New features coming to SRQ
Kaila Wieland and John Porter
Pair arrested for drug trafficking in North Port
Former Sarasota Chief of Police Gordon Jolly has died
Former Sarasota Police Chief Gordon Jolly dead
WWSB Generic Stock 13
Arrest made in hit-and-run that injured Polk County teen
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida

Latest News

Damar Hamlin latest
Damar Hamlin latest
sign day
Initial signing day across Suncoast students - 11pm Report
signing day
Initial signing day across Suncoast schools - 4pm Report
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) walks on the field during an NFL...
Charges dropped against ex-NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown