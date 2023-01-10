NTSB issues preliminary report in fatal Venice plane crash

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A preliminary report details the final moments of a plane crash in the Gulf off Venice that killed three members of a family in December.

The National Transportation Safety Board issued the report after an inspection of the wreckage, engine and flight data.

The preliminary report does not speculate on the cause of the crash.

On Dec. 3, Christian Kath, along with his wife, Misty, and 12-year-old daughter Lily, flew a four-seat Piper Warrior from Albert Whitted Airport in St. Petersburg to Venice Municipal Airport. After dinner, the family left Venice on the return flight to St. Petersburg.

Less than a minute into the flight, the plane crashed into the Gulf, about 1/3 of a mile offshore. The wreckage was discovered the next afternoon. The bodies of Misty and Lilly were recovered. Christian Kath’s body has never been found.

The data

While most private aircraft do not have flight data recorders, often referred to as “black boxes,” there are ways to precisely track the path of an aircraft.

Using a system of electronic sensors inside the aircraft that transmits data to ground stations, the NTSB has reconstructed the last moments of the flight.

The report says the Warrior left Venice Municipal from runway 23, at 7:37:44 p.m., in a southwesterly direction. Airport surveillance video, “depicted an airplane departing runway 23 with little to no angle of climb.”

The conditions at the time were described as “a dark sky over dark water with no discernable horizon.”

Less than 20 seconds later, the plane hit the water at about 125 mph. Data indicates the plane never rose to more than 75 feet before it crashed.

After the recoverable wreckage was pulled from the Gulf, investigators trucked the evidence to Jacksonville for analysis. The engine sustained “minor impact damage,” the report said, and after the engine was taken apart, an examination revealed “no pre-impact mechanical anomalies that would have prevented normal operation.”

The report also noted Kath was a new pilot, having only received his license that summer. The report says Kath had logged 74.2 hours during his flight training, most of it in the aircraft that crashed. “The pilot obtained his private pilot certificate on July 31, 2022, and he had accrued 13.5 hours of flight experience since that date,” the report said.

