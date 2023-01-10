North Port FEMA Disaster Recovery Center to close

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at the Shannon Staub Library in North Port is closing on Jan. 12. That same day marks the application deadline for FEMA Individual and Small Business Administration assistance.

While the application deadline approaches and the center is closing, things are not back to normal in areas like Venice, Englewood, and especially North Port.

“It was a devastating storm. People have called it a 500-year storm, so not anything we’ve experienced in our lifetimes or hope to experience again,” said Jason Bartolone, City of North Port Communications Manager. “We know there are a lot of homes that were completely destroyed and homes that had a lot of damage.”

Residents like Pat Burr, who lives in a mobile park home in Venice, she’s been turning to FEMA for help because she can’t do it all on her own. Burr added that hurricanes are also a risk you take by choosing to live in Florida and the road to recovery is always long.

“By next hurricane season maybe we’ll be back to normal. It takes a long time to recover,” said Burr. “When I first moved to Florida, I got here two hours before hurricane Charlie hit. My welcome to Florida was four hurricanes in a row and by the fourth one, I wasn’t hiding under the bed anymore. I was like if it’s my turn just take me, I’m ready.”

It’s not just residential homes that were impacted by Hurricane Ian. The city has multiple roads that need to be repaired from the storm ripping through including N. Chamberlain Boulevard. Bartolone said it’s a long-term recovery and the city will continue to be there for the community.

“The city manager likes to say that we’re a community of unity and he started that motto even before the storm but it’s more appropriate than ever. Seeing the community come together and rally around everybody to help our neighbors, and help our community rebound from this storm has been super encouraging,” explained Bartolone.

Additionally, Bartolone is encouraging anyone who still needs assistance to go to the disaster recovery center and apply for aid before the deadline.

