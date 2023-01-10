Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
New features coming to SRQ Airport

According to the CEO and President of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, Rick...
According to the CEO and President of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, Rick Piccolo, SRQ is adding a feature enhancing employee safety, and another enhancing community entertainment.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There are big changes coming to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

According to the CEO and President, Rick Piccolo, SRQ is adding a feature enhancing employee safety, and another enhancing community entertainment.

The fast-growing airport announced it has purchased a lightning detection system. This system warns the airport of lightning threats in the area, allowing airlines to bring their ramp workers indoors to avoid a dangerous situation.

Another feature announced is a new observation area.

As of now, the observation area, located on W University Ave., is a dirt pull-off on the side of the road.

SRQ executives and Manatee County officials noticed the high volume of spectators who frequent the area to watch the planes. Together they made a decision to upgrade the area and split the cost 50/50.

According to Piccolo, sometime in 2023 they plan on paving the lot and adding a covered seating area for people to watch the planes. In addition, the duo plan to install speakers broadcasting the feed from the tower so people can hear the communication between air traffic control and the pilots.

The viewing area will also contain a playground and a wall showing the history of the airport.

