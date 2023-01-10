Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
MCSO issues alert for missing endangered adult

Have you seen Justin?
Have you seen Justin?(MCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing endangered adult alert.

Justin Darr, 39, has not been in contact with his family for several days and they are concerned.

Justin’s home on Cottage Hill Ave, Bradenton was found unoccupied with his pets and car left behind.

Justin is 5′9 and weighs 205 pounds.

If you have information, contact authorities.

