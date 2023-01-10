MCSO issues alert for missing endangered adult

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing endangered adult alert.

Justin Darr, 39, has not been in contact with his family for several days and they are concerned.

Justin’s home on Cottage Hill Ave, Bradenton was found unoccupied with his pets and car left behind.

Justin is 5′9 and weighs 205 pounds.

If you have information, contact authorities.

