Longboat Key commissioner expresses frustration with US 41 traffic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An email from commissioners in Longboat Key states that the town had not been made aware of issues with the US 41/Gulfstream Roundabout that cause significant back-ups Tuesday.

An email from Tom Harmer to the commission states that commissioners had not been warned about construction Tuesday.

“Commissioners, FYI. earlier today the FDOT shut down one of the lanes entering the US41/Gulfstream roundabout to pour a concrete lane divider. It caused significant back-up on to Lido, St. Armands, and Longboat Key. We did not receive any notice about this work and have been in communication with FDOT and the City all afternoon about the impacts this has had to our residents. In the past hour they have opened back up the lane of traffic, but the back-up will take some time to work it self out. There are also delays on the north end today. We expressed our frustration and questioned the timing of the work. We did ask if they had any other similar work planned- they said not this week, but there will be some shut downs that will likely occur next week. They said the timing was related to the limited access to concrete for this portion of their work.

It is important to check traffic conditions before leaving the island during the season and especially during the continued construction activity necessary to complete the FDOT/City of Sarasota Roundabout project.”

The work caused traffic backups of around 45 minutes to an hour Tuesday afternoon.

