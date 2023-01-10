Humane Society of America accusing Petland of using puppy mills

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Humane Society of America has released documents alleging that Petland store in the Suncoast use puppy mills to obtain animals sold in stores.

The allegations are not new, but the evidence has been released in the form of a 160 page document. According to the document, the Humane Society alleges that public records show Petland Sarasota received dogs from four known brokers: Missouri-based Tiffanie and Conrad’s Cuddly Canines and Ohio-based Preferred Canines and Golden Seal Canines.

Photos in the report purport to show dogs in tightly confined areas. One photo shows a German Shepherd dog standing in what appears to be either mud or feces.

In 2021, the Manatee County Commission voted to suspend retail sales of dogs and cats, but Petland Bradenton and others appealed the decision and have been allowed to continue sales to allow for evidence to be submitted.

ABC7 has reached out to Petland’s representation, but in 2021 the owners were strong opponents of the ban.

“At the Petland family, we strive to maintain an environment with the highest standard in quality and care,” said the owner of one of the Petland locations in 2021. “We vet our industry leaders immensely, to make sure that they’re following USDA regulations, so that we have happy, healthy animals.”

Humane Society of America President turned over the evidence to enforce the ban. The documents not only show photos but violations received by several of the breeders, alleging poor and dangerous conditions as well as violations of licensing.

This story is developing.

