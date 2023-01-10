Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Gov. DeSantis signs executive order protecting Florida environment, water quality

Governor Ron DeSantis
Governor Ron DeSantis(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order 23-06 (Even More Now for Florida’s Environment), to further advance the protection of Florida’s environment and water quality.

The Executive Order strategizes accountability, sound science, progress, and collaboration. It also includes a proposed $3.5 billion investment allocated over four years for Everglades restoration and protection of our water resources.

The governor, who took the oath of office for his second term earlier this month, had promised to continue protections of Florida’s natural resources, building on previous work in his last term.

“Four years ago, I promised to pursue a bold agenda and to commit to lead Florida into a new era of stewardship for Florida’s natural resources, and we delivered,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Today, I am proud to announce the next step in this administration’s continued dedication to Florida’s treasured environment. This order directs funding and strategic action that will continue our momentum and enhance our ongoing efforts to expedite critical Everglades restoration projects, employ sound science to protect and restore our waterways, and fund infrastructure projects to improve water quality and safeguard Florida’s water supply.”

Key provisions of Executive Order 23-06 include directing the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to:

  • Secure an historic $3.5 billion over the next four years for Everglades restoration and protection of our water resources, including water quality and water supply.
  • Prioritize the protection of the Indian River Lagoon (IRL) and secure at least $100 million annually for priority projects to improve water quality in the IRL.
  • Expand the existing Wastewater Grant Program by broadening project eligibility to address impacts to water quality from nonpoint sources such as stormwater and agricultural runoff.
  • Ensure that all wastewater facilities discharging to waterbodies within a basin management action plan (BMAP) area or waterbody not attaining water quality standards upgrade to advanced wastewater treatment by 2033.
  • Coordinate with the Department of Economic Opportunity to improve local government long-term comprehensive planning to encourage successful and sustainable growth while protecting natural resources.
  • Strengthen BMAPs, which provide a roadmap to restoring water quality and reducing pollutants, to include the specific projects necessary to meet the requisite water quality standards to achieve restoration goals.
  • Ensure continued funding for statewide resilience projects through the Resilient Florida Program.
  • Take all necessary steps to expedite the state’s land conservation efforts, including a strategic focus on acquisitions within the Wildlife Corridor.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the CEO and President of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, Rick...
New features coming to SRQ
Kaila Wieland and John Porter
Pair arrested for drug trafficking in North Port
Former Sarasota Chief of Police Gordon Jolly has died
Former Sarasota Police Chief Gordon Jolly dead
WWSB Generic Stock 13
Arrest made in hit-and-run that injured Polk County teen
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida

Latest News

Pedro Garcia
Manatee man charged in 2006 gang murder
ABC7 News at 6pm - January 9, 2023 - clipped version SRQ to add viewing area
ABC7 News at 6pm - January 9, 2023 - clipped version SRQ to add viewing area
A cold front is on the way.
Cooler today, then warmer before the chill hits this weekend
Damar Hamlin latest
Damar Hamlin latest