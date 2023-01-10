Gov. DeSantis signs executive order protecting Florida environment, water quality

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order 23-06 (Even More Now for Florida’s Environment), to further advance the protection of Florida’s environment and water quality.

The Executive Order strategizes accountability, sound science, progress, and collaboration. It also includes a proposed $3.5 billion investment allocated over four years for Everglades restoration and protection of our water resources.

The governor, who took the oath of office for his second term earlier this month, had promised to continue protections of Florida’s natural resources, building on previous work in his last term.

“Four years ago, I promised to pursue a bold agenda and to commit to lead Florida into a new era of stewardship for Florida’s natural resources, and we delivered,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Today, I am proud to announce the next step in this administration’s continued dedication to Florida’s treasured environment. This order directs funding and strategic action that will continue our momentum and enhance our ongoing efforts to expedite critical Everglades restoration projects, employ sound science to protect and restore our waterways, and fund infrastructure projects to improve water quality and safeguard Florida’s water supply.”

Key provisions of Executive Order 23-06 include directing the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to:

Secure an historic $3.5 billion over the next four years for Everglades restoration and protection of our water resources, including water quality and water supply.

Prioritize the protection of the Indian River Lagoon (IRL) and secure at least $100 million annually for priority projects to improve water quality in the IRL.

Expand the existing Wastewater Grant Program by broadening project eligibility to address impacts to water quality from nonpoint sources such as stormwater and agricultural runoff.

Ensure that all wastewater facilities discharging to waterbodies within a basin management action plan (BMAP) area or waterbody not attaining water quality standards upgrade to advanced wastewater treatment by 2033.

Coordinate with the Department of Economic Opportunity to improve local government long-term comprehensive planning to encourage successful and sustainable growth while protecting natural resources.

Strengthen BMAPs, which provide a roadmap to restoring water quality and reducing pollutants, to include the specific projects necessary to meet the requisite water quality standards to achieve restoration goals.

Ensure continued funding for statewide resilience projects through the Resilient Florida Program.

Take all necessary steps to expedite the state’s land conservation efforts, including a strategic focus on acquisitions within the Wildlife Corridor.

