Florida issues statement on action in migrant crisis

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Division of Emergency Management has activated its State Emergency Operations Center to a Level 2 as of Saturday Jan. 7 in response to the ongoing migrant crisis.

Currently, over 300 vessels have been identified for removal accounting for 299 landings and 5,184 migrants. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed EO 23-03 declaring a State of Emergency in response to the surge of migrants along Florida’s coastline. He also activated the Florida National Guard, directing state law enforcement agencies and other state agencies to provide resources in support of local governments.

The Florida National Guard has mobilized 12 air assets and 100-150 National Guardsman to coordinate operational efforts with the U.S. Coast Guard and FWC aviation teams.

The state is monitoring the coastlines. FDEM is operating command posts and has obtained two pallets of bottled water, and 250 Meals Ready-to-Eat to be used by responding FWC Officers for distribution to affected migrants.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.