Cooler today, then warmer before the chill hits this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Yesterday’s cold front passage shifted winds to the northwest and now cooler air is moving in and high pressure expands to our west. It will not be a blast of cold air, but just a few degrees cooler than yesterday.

More noticeably, the air will be less humid with dew points in the low 50s. While much of the day will be in the 60s, the afternoon should be pleasant and comfortable with many on the Suncoast enjoying an open window afternoon.

If a high of 70 is a bit cool for you, then just wait till tomorrow as the air will begin to warm. Tomorrow will be about three degrees warmer than today. Thursday will be warmer still, with a high of 76. Some inland areas will be close to 80 by then.

The bigger change will come on Friday and Saturday and a cold front moves in. This cold front will live up to its name with a 15 degree drop in the high temperature.

We will get the cold front rain first on late Thursday night and into Friday morning. Total amounts of rain should be on the light side, but it could be steady for a time and widespread. Friday afternoon the skies will clear and the cold air will pour in.

Highs on Saturday will only be near 60, with most of the day in the 40s and 50s. Lows on Sunday morning will be in the mid to upper 40s with winds still elevated. Wind chills could be in the low 40s or upper 30s inland.

It will be about 10 degrees warmer on Monday.

