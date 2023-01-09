VIDEO: Marion County Sheriff’s deputies chase suspected arsonist up tree

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office has released a video of deputies chasing a man suspected of setting a home on fire in Citra earlier this month.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies attempted to stop Jessie Kropp, 39, as he was speeding on Highway 318 in Citra on Jan. 1. Instead of stopping, Kropp stuck his middle finger out of the window and sped off.

Deputies were able to use stop sticks to bring the vehicle to a stop. They say Kropp then jumped out of the car wielding a bat. He then pulled out a machete. Deputies used a taser on Kropp and he ran into the nearby woods.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit tracked Kropp and found him hiding in a tree. Deputies negotiated with him for nearly 11 hours before he came down from the tree.

Kropp was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of grand theft, resisting an officer, fleeing, and arson. He is being held on no bond.

