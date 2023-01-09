Venice Theatre continues to make progress, announces concerts

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Venice Theatre is keeping all of its concerts for the year with the help of the community. After Hurricane Ian plowed through the area, taking the main stage with it, the theatre was uncertain about future performances.

“With our concerts, the groups are only here for a night or two and a lot of people have to fit into the audience. So, we don’t have a large enough space on our campus to do that right now,” said Laurie Colton, Venice Theatre’s Director of Marketing and Public Relations. “With help from the Venice Performing Arts Center, the Community Center, and Pine View High School we’ve been able to reschedule almost every concert.”

Colton added that the ones they couldn’t reschedule sooner will be taking place after the summer.

For groups like DC’s Reflecting Fools, Venice Theatre is not just another performance. It’s a family with a community they love being a part of.

“Venice Theatre is special and this is one of the theatres we feel like is a part of the family and we feel like we are apart of the family of this community. We’ve been here two or three times a year for the last 10 or 12 years and selling out the show every single show,” said Jack Rowles, a member of DC’s Reflecting Fools.

The group was devastated finding out about the damage to the main stage especially since they were set to perform there in November.

“The hurricane came through early in October and at that moment, after seeing the devastation that occurred and that type of thing, everybody’s heart just sunk,” said Rowles.

Colton stated that folks need to buy tickets to shows in advance. Seats are limited without the main stage.

The Venice Theatre’s Pinkerton Building is set to re-open on Jan. 20 of this year offering another venue for performances.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.