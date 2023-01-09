Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Sunny most of the week till a front bring rain later in the week

By John Scalzi
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Mild and sunny skies will be with us until the last few days of the week.

A cold front will try to move past today but stall out over us, or just north of us, this evening. The front will finally get pushed through overnight and be south of us by tomorrow morning. This will temporarily bring in some cooler air for Tuesday.

The cool down will not be that significant, only a few degrees, and will not last long. By Wednesday that same cool front will lift back north as a warm front. Wednesday and Thursday will be the warmest days of the week, with temperatures climbing to near 80. The humidity will also be increasing. So, with the exception of additional humidity and slightly warmer temperatures as we get closer to the end of the week, the next four days will feature relatively calm and benign weather.

The changes will come on Thursday night into Friday as a powerful cyclone moves through the eastern Great Lakes into the Northeast, spreading snow, rainstorms and strong winds across the northern states.

This low-pressure system will drag a cold front across the Suncoast and bring a good chance for showers -- and perhaps thunderstorms -- overnight Thursday and into the morning Friday. Temperatures will fall dramatically by Saturday and be close to 20 degrees cooler than Thursday. Winds will also become breezy. Highs over the weekend will struggle to reach the low 60s and low temperatures will only be in the mid-40′s.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

ABC7 News at 11pm - January 7, 2023