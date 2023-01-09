Sarasota City offices to close for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - City administrative offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in recognition of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday.
Garbage, recycling and yard waste collection schedules will not be affected by the holiday.
Hours of operation at recreation and cultural facilities will also be affected:
- Arlington Park and Aquatic Complex, 2650 Waldemere St., will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Lido Pool, 400 Benjamin Franklin Drive, will be closed.
- Payne Park Tennis Center, 2050 Adams Lane, will be open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Robert L. Taylor Community Complex, 1845 34th St., will be open 6-10 a.m.
- Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail - The Box Office will be open regular hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The regular City Commission meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, in the Commission Chambers at City Hall, 1565 First St.
