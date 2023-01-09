Advertise With Us
Sarasota City offices to close for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Sarasota City Hall
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - City administrative offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in recognition of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday.

Garbage, recycling and yard waste collection schedules will not be affected by the holiday.

Hours of operation at recreation and cultural facilities will also be affected:

The regular City Commission meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, in the Commission Chambers at City Hall, 1565 First St.

