Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Pair arrested for drug trafficking in North Port

Kaila Wieland and John Porter
Kaila Wieland and John Porter(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were arrested Jan. 6 and charged with drug trafficking after North Port Police said they found more than three pounds of meth in their home.

Police executed a search warrant at a home in the 4700 block of Bullard Street. During the search police found more than 62 grams of fentanyl and prescription pills along with the methamphetamine.

John Porter, 37, and Kaila Wieland, 29, are charged with with drug possession, drug trafficking, possession of drug equipment, and manufacturing drugs which could result in death. Wieland was also charged with also picked up additional charges for resisting an officer and probation violation.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were slightly injured in the crash.
First Alert Traffic: Two cars catch fire in crash on I-75 at State Road 64
First Sarasota Church Snow Day
Sarasota church brings snow to downtown
Sunny
The Suncoast lives up to its name - Until Friday!
A Bradenton woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash late Friday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Bradenton woman dies in crash
The $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game launched in January.
Woman wins $2 million on lottery scratcher just 2 months after winning $1 million

Latest News

Crews will work to fix road damage from Hurricane Ian.
Crews in North Port set to fix road damage from Hurricane Ian
Former Sarasota Chief of Police Gordon Jolly has died
Former Sarasota Police Chief Gordon Jolly dead
Sarasota City Hall
Sarasota City offices to close for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Jaquan Marquis Sykes
Manatee man charged in hatchet attack