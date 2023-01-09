Pair arrested for drug trafficking in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were arrested Jan. 6 and charged with drug trafficking after North Port Police said they found more than three pounds of meth in their home.

Police executed a search warrant at a home in the 4700 block of Bullard Street. During the search police found more than 62 grams of fentanyl and prescription pills along with the methamphetamine.

John Porter, 37, and Kaila Wieland, 29, are charged with with drug possession, drug trafficking, possession of drug equipment, and manufacturing drugs which could result in death. Wieland was also charged with also picked up additional charges for resisting an officer and probation violation.

