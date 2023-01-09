Marine patrol responds to brush fire

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Marine Patrol responded to a brush fire Sunday afternoon at Skiers’ Island, south of the North Siesta Key bridge.

Sarasota County Emergency Services’ fire boat put out active flames. Officials say the cause of the fire was an illegal campfire. Campfires are not allowed on the islands.

There were no reports of injuries.

