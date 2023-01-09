Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Man found dead on Treasure Island Beach

WWSB Generic Stock 5
WWSB Generic Stock 5(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead on Treasure Island Beach Monday morning.

According to officials with the Treasure Island Police Department, officers were called to the beach near Gulf Boulevard for a report of an unresponsive person.

Police say they found the man and attempted to resuscitate him but ultimately he was pronounced dead. Police say the death does not appear to be suspicious in nature and identified the man as Justin Hallock.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were slightly injured in the crash.
First Alert Traffic: Two cars catch fire in crash on I-75 at State Road 64
First Sarasota Church Snow Day
Sarasota church brings snow to downtown
Sunny
The Suncoast lives up to its name - Until Friday!
A Bradenton woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash late Friday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Bradenton woman dies in crash
The $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game launched in January.
Woman wins $2 million on lottery scratcher just 2 months after winning $1 million

Latest News

Recently arrived migrants wait in a garage area of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection -...
Migrant repatriations continue as Florida steps up patrols
Kaila Wieland and John Porter
Pair arrested for drug trafficking in North Port
Crews will work to fix road damage from Hurricane Ian.
Crews in North Port set to fix road damage from Hurricane Ian
Former Sarasota Chief of Police Gordon Jolly has died
Former Sarasota Police Chief Gordon Jolly dead