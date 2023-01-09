Man found dead on Treasure Island Beach

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead on Treasure Island Beach Monday morning.

According to officials with the Treasure Island Police Department, officers were called to the beach near Gulf Boulevard for a report of an unresponsive person.

Police say they found the man and attempted to resuscitate him but ultimately he was pronounced dead. Police say the death does not appear to be suspicious in nature and identified the man as Justin Hallock.

