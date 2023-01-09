Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
It’s the Perfect Work Week for Layering your Outfits!

Highs in the 70s, lows in the 50s mean Changing up the Wardrobe
ABC7 News - Weekends at 6:30pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - You may want to grab a jacket when heading out for your morning commute. Cool temperatures in the 50s will start the day. By the afternoon warm sunny skies with temperatures in the 70s prevail. These conditions will repeat until Friday, when a cold front passes trough. Behind the cold front, expect highs in the 60s and lows dipping to the upper 40s for Sunday morning.

For boaters, expect beautiful conditions with plenty of sunshine and dry skies until Friday. The wind decreases Monday, making for a very pleasant day on the water. It will primarily be coming from the northeast Monday morning, then from the northwest later in the day at just five knots. Seas will be around one foot. Expect the similar conditions Tuesday and Wednesday, but the winds increase slightly from five to ten knots. On Wednesday, they switch to easterly winds, then southeast later in the day. Dewpoints remain relatively low keeping the humidity and mugginess at bay.

Beachgoers can expect pleasant conditions with a high of 74 degrees mid-afternoon. The Gulf water will be a cool 66 degrees. There are reports of red tide at some beaches. It’s hit and miss so look for the red tide flags when you arrive at the beach. The latest results show Longboat Key as the best area, but keep in mind these conditions can change quickly. There is a very low opportunity for rip currents if you can brave the colder water.

The Suncoast lives up to its name - Until Friday!