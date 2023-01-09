Happy Birthday to Manatee County!!!!

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Happy 168th birthday to Manatee County!

It was on January 9, 1855 that Manatee County separated from Hillsborough County. Land wise, the county was roughly the size of the state of Connecticut, but was eventually broken into eight separate counties that make the modern state layout.

Sarasota County would later split from Manatee in 1901.

