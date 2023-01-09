Former Sarasota Police Chief Gordon Jolly dead

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department has announced the death of former Sarasota Police Chief Gordon Jolly.

Jolly served as Chief of Police in the City of Sarasota from 1992 until 1996 and again from 2000 until 2002.

He began his long career with the department on April 25, 1969 and retired in 1996. He came out of retirement to serve as Chief for a second time and during his tenure he established several specialty units including downtown’s foot patrols. Chief Jolly was also a 1980 graduate of the FBI’s prestigious National Academy training program Session 121.

Arrangements for Chief Jolly have not yet been announced.

The Sarasota Police tweeted the following message, “We extend our deepest condolences to his family, and please keep them in your thoughts during this difficult time.”

