Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Former Sarasota Police Chief Gordon Jolly dead

Former Sarasota Chief of Police Gordon Jolly has died
Former Sarasota Chief of Police Gordon Jolly has died(SPD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department has announced the death of former Sarasota Police Chief Gordon Jolly.

Jolly served as Chief of Police in the City of Sarasota from 1992 until 1996 and again from 2000 until 2002.

He began his long career with the department on April 25, 1969 and retired in 1996. He came out of retirement to serve as Chief for a second time and during his tenure he established several specialty units including downtown’s foot patrols. Chief Jolly was also a 1980 graduate of the FBI’s prestigious National Academy training program Session 121.

Arrangements for Chief Jolly have not yet been announced.

The Sarasota Police tweeted the following message, “We extend our deepest condolences to his family, and please keep them in your thoughts during this difficult time.”

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were slightly injured in the crash.
First Alert Traffic: Two cars catch fire in crash on I-75 at State Road 64
First Sarasota Church Snow Day
Sarasota church brings snow to downtown
Sunny
The Suncoast lives up to its name - Until Friday!
A Bradenton woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash late Friday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Bradenton woman dies in crash
The $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game launched in January.
Woman wins $2 million on lottery scratcher just 2 months after winning $1 million

Latest News

Kaila Wieland and John Porter
Pair arrested for drug trafficking in North Port
Crews will work to fix road damage from Hurricane Ian.
Crews in North Port set to fix road damage from Hurricane Ian
Sarasota City Hall
Sarasota City offices to close for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Jaquan Marquis Sykes
Manatee man charged in hatchet attack