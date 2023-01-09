Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
FEMA, Small Business Administration deadlines approaching Jan. 12

Sarasota County Government
Sarasota County Government
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has announced that the deadlines for both FEMA Individual Assistance and Small Business Administration assistance applications are Jan. 12.

The Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) at the Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port, will end operations 7 p.m., Jan. 12 to honor the deadline.

Until then, the DRC remains open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., this Friday and Saturday, Jan. 6 and 7. And next Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 9, 10, 11, and 12.

For questions about your FEMA Individual Assistance application call the FEMA Helpline 1-800-621-3362.For questions about your Small Business Administration assistance application call the SBA Helpline 800-659-2955.

