Crews in North Port set to fix road damage from Hurricane Ian

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is starting roadwork to repair damage from Hurricane Ian.

The work starts Monday and will continue throughout the week. Road paving crews will complete roadway repairs to fix damage on North Chamberlain Boulevard between Alliance Avenue and North Cranberry Boulevard.

Crews will be present to direct traffic during temporary lane closures. Please be careful driving through the affected area.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.