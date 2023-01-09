Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Arrest made in hit-and-run that injured Polk County teen

WWSB Generic Stock 13
WWSB Generic Stock 13(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run collision that injured a 19-year-old Lakeland woman who was riding a scooter on Saturday.

The woman was riding a stand-up scooter when she was struck Saturday morning. The vehicle then fled the scene. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County Fire Rescue were notified of the crash at about 6:27 am, and responded to the crash scene on Reynolds Road at Lisa Lane in Lakeland.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious head and leg injuries. The initial investigation indicated that the victim was traveling north on Reynolds Road near the center of the northbound lane when she was hit from behind. The victim landed on the hood of the vehicle then fell into the east shoulder of the road.

Several broken pieces from the suspect’s vehicle were left at the scene of the crash, and from that, detectives were able to determine the make/model, year range, and color of the suspect’s vehicle. A Crime Analyst was able to identify 64-year old William Anderson of Lakeland as the driver.

When detectives went to his home, Anderson opened the door and said, “I was waiting for y’all to come looking for me.”

Anderson confessed to the hit-and-run. His red 2016 Nissan Versa was found behind his house; Anderson said he parked it there in an attempt to conceal it from law enforcement. The victim is reported to be stable.

He was arrested and charged with Leaving the Scene of a Crash Involving Serious Injury, Tampering with Evidence, and Driving While License Suspended/Revoked with Serious Injury.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were slightly injured in the crash.
First Alert Traffic: Two cars catch fire in crash on I-75 at State Road 64
First Sarasota Church Snow Day
Sarasota church brings snow to downtown
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
The $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game launched in January.
Woman wins $2 million on lottery scratcher just 2 months after winning $1 million
A Bradenton woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash late Friday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Bradenton woman dies in crash

Latest News

Judge reopens fight on Transgender Athlete Law
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Man found dead on Treasure Island Beach
Recently arrived migrants wait in a garage area of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection -...
Migrant repatriations continue as Florida steps up patrols
Kaila Wieland and John Porter
Pair arrested for drug trafficking in North Port