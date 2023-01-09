Arrest made in hit-and-run that injured Polk County teen

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run collision that injured a 19-year-old Lakeland woman who was riding a scooter on Saturday.

The woman was riding a stand-up scooter when she was struck Saturday morning. The vehicle then fled the scene. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County Fire Rescue were notified of the crash at about 6:27 am, and responded to the crash scene on Reynolds Road at Lisa Lane in Lakeland.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious head and leg injuries. The initial investigation indicated that the victim was traveling north on Reynolds Road near the center of the northbound lane when she was hit from behind. The victim landed on the hood of the vehicle then fell into the east shoulder of the road.

Several broken pieces from the suspect’s vehicle were left at the scene of the crash, and from that, detectives were able to determine the make/model, year range, and color of the suspect’s vehicle. A Crime Analyst was able to identify 64-year old William Anderson of Lakeland as the driver.

When detectives went to his home, Anderson opened the door and said, “I was waiting for y’all to come looking for me.”

Anderson confessed to the hit-and-run. His red 2016 Nissan Versa was found behind his house; Anderson said he parked it there in an attempt to conceal it from law enforcement. The victim is reported to be stable.

He was arrested and charged with Leaving the Scene of a Crash Involving Serious Injury, Tampering with Evidence, and Driving While License Suspended/Revoked with Serious Injury.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.